Ildemaro Vargas News: Plates two runs in loss

Vargas went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Texas.

Vargas' two-run single in the ninth inning gave the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead, but closer Paul Sewald couldn't convert the save. It was the second consecutive two-RBI game for Vargas, who has knocked in seven runs over the last 11 games despite batting just .178 (8-for-45) during that stretch. When given RISP opportunities, Vargas has delivered a .343 average and .743 slugging percentage. He leads Arizona with 28 RBI.