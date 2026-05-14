Ildemaro Vargas News: Plates two runs in loss
Vargas went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Texas.
Vargas' two-run single in the ninth inning gave the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead, but closer Paul Sewald couldn't convert the save. It was the second consecutive two-RBI game for Vargas, who has knocked in seven runs over the last 11 games despite batting just .178 (8-for-45) during that stretch. When given RISP opportunities, Vargas has delivered a .343 average and .743 slugging percentage. He leads Arizona with 28 RBI.
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