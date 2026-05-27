Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Productive outs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over San Francisco.

Vargas had a couple of productive outs that knocked in runs. He's been in a significant slump the last two weeks -- Tuesday's eighth-inning double snapped an 0-for-22 run -- but Vargas continues to lead the team with 34 RBI. The 34-year-old infielder is slashing .303/.332/.486 over 194 plate appearances.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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