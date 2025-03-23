Fantasy Baseball
Ildemaro Vargas News: Pushes for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 6:18am

Vargas started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's spring game against San Francisco.

Vargas is making manager Torey Lovullo's decision difficult as the Cactus League wraps up. He and Garrett Hampson are vying for a utility role, as the manager decides on an Opening Day roster. Saturday's three-hit effort followed up a 4-for-5 output Thursday, when he started at second base. Entering Sunday, Vargas is batting .375 with six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and one stolen base. Hampson, who started in center field Saturday, is batting .300 through 17 Cactus League contests.

