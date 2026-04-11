Ildemaro Vargas News: Remains at 1B
Vargas went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
Vargas extended a season-opening hit streak to eight games with a run-scoring single in the middle of Arizona's five-run fifth inning. He started at first base again, his third in the last four games since Carlos Santana (groin) joined Pavin Smith (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Vargas has been a serviceable utility player throughout his career, but the 34-year-old's production early in 2026 (.429 AVG, 1.146 OPS) is off the charts.
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