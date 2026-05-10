Ildemaro Vargas News: Scores twice in win

Vargas went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Vargas was involved in the offense for a second straight game after driving in both runs in Saturday's 2-0 win. The utility infielder is expected to stick at first base even with the pending activation of Carlos Santana (hamstring). Vargas is slashing .341/.366/.571 with six home runs, a team-high 24 RBI and 21 runs scored over 32 games.