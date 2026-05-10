Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Vargas went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Vargas was involved in the offense for a second straight game after driving in both runs in Saturday's 2-0 win. The utility infielder is expected to stick at first base even with the pending activation of Carlos Santana (hamstring). Vargas is slashing .341/.366/.571 with six home runs, a team-high 24 RBI and 21 runs scored over 32 games.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago