Ildemaro Vargas News: Scuffling since streak

Vargas went 0-for-4 in Monday's 1-0 win over Texas.

Vargas, who opened the season with a 24-game hitting streak, was held hitless for a second consecutive game and is just 5-for-36 (.139) in the nine games since the hit streak ended. A regression was to be expected, but that won't cost him the starting job at first base. The Diamondbacks announced Monday that Carlos Santana aggravated his adductor injury Sunday and will not be returning this week to challenge Vargas for playing time.