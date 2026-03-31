Ildemaro Vargas News: Serves as DH
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Mondays 9-6 win over Detroit.
Vargas started at designated hitter Monday after the Diamondbacks placed Pavin Smith (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. The switch-hitting Vargas got the assignment against a right-hander, although manager Torey Lovullo typically likes to rotate bodies through the DH spot. Vargas is more experienced at second and third base, but he has played 14 games at first base during his career and could be part of the rotation there along with Carlos Santana and Tim Tawa.
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