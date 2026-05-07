Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Sticking at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 6:50pm

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday there are no plans to take playing time away from Vargas when Carlos Santana (thigh) is ready to be activated, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert reports that Santana could rejoin the Diamondbacks as early as Friday, but there may not be a path to regular at-bats for the 39-year-old, who batted .083 over eight games at the time of his injury. Vargas as filled in at first base and has been an offensive juggernaut for Arizona, compiling a .364/.386/.627 slash line while topping the team with six home runs and 22 RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago