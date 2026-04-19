Ildemaro Vargas News: Still filling in at 2B
Vargas started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Vargas made a third consecutive start at second base, as Ketel Marte served as the designated hitter in all three games since returning from a one-game absence due to a back issue. Vargas has hit safely in all 14 games played to start the regular season, going 20-for-53 (.377) with eight extra-base hits (two home runs), eight RBI and 11 runs. He can also find opportunities as a fill-in at first base, where both Pavin Smith (elbow, 60-day IL) and Carlos Santana (thigh) are unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More