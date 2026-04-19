Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Still filling in at keystone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:38pm

Vargas started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Vargas made a third consecutive start at second base, as Ketel Marte served as the designated hitter again while nursing a minor back issue. Vargas has hit safely in all 14 games he's played to start the season, going 20-for-53 (.377) with eight extra-base hits (two home runs), eight RBI and 11 runs. Once Marte is ready to handle defensive duties, Vargas can still find opportunities at first base with both Pavin Smith (elbow) and Carlos Santana (thigh) on the shelf.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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