Ildemaro Vargas News: Still filling in at keystone
Vargas started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Vargas made a third consecutive start at second base, as Ketel Marte served as the designated hitter again while nursing a minor back issue. Vargas has hit safely in all 14 games he's played to start the season, going 20-for-53 (.377) with eight extra-base hits (two home runs), eight RBI and 11 runs. Once Marte is ready to handle defensive duties, Vargas can still find opportunities at first base with both Pavin Smith (elbow) and Carlos Santana (thigh) on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More