Isaac Collins Injury: Dealing with back/side tightness
Collins has been dealing with mild back/left side tightness since Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Collins has been idle the last few days, and the Royals are being cautious with the 28-year-old, according to Rogers. Acquired from the Brewers over the offseason, Collins has had a slow spring at the plate, slashing .111/.200/.167 across 20 plate appearances. He's competing for at-bats with Lane Thomas and Starling Marte.
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