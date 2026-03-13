Isaac Collins Injury: Dealing with back/side tightness

Collins has been dealing with mild back/left side tightness since Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Collins has been idle the last few days, and the Royals are being cautious with the 28-year-old, according to Rogers. Acquired from the Brewers over the offseason, Collins has had a slow spring at the plate, slashing .111/.200/.167 across 20 plate appearances. He's competing for at-bats with Lane Thomas and Starling Marte.