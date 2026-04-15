Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins Injury: Excluded from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 12:43pm

Collins (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Tigers.

Collins departed Tuesday's 2-1 loss with a right knee contusion after running into the side wall and falling into the stands on a catch attempt. He's considered day-to-day. Lane Thomas will occupy left field and bat eighth for the Royals on Wednesday.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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