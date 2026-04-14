Isaac Collins Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Collins was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tigers with an apparent injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Collins ran into the fence and fell into the stands while attempting to catch a foul ball in the first inning and came down awkwardly on his shoulder/head. He walked off the field under his own power and will now presumably be examined by the Royals' training staff. Tyler Tolbert entered the game as Collins' replacement, though Michael Massey and Lane Thomas would also be in the mix for extra playing time if Collins has to miss any starts.
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