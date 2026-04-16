Isaac Collins Injury: Held out again Thursday
Collins (knee) remained out of the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Detroit.
He'll miss a second straight start after suffering a right knee contusion in the first game of the series Tuesday. Collins is considered day-to-day. Michael Massey will play left field and bat eighth for the Royals.
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