Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins Injury: Held out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Collins (knee) remained out of the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Detroit.

He'll miss a second straight start after suffering a right knee contusion in the first game of the series Tuesday. Collins is considered day-to-day. Michael Massey will play left field and bat eighth for the Royals.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
42 days ago