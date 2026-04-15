Isaac Collins Injury: Not in Royals' lineup
Collins (knee) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Tigers.
Collins had to depart Tuesday's game with a right knee contusion after running into the side wall and falling into the stands on a catch attempt. He is considered day-to-day. Lane Thomas will occupy left field and bat eighth for the Royals on Wednesday.
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