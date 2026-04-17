Isaac Collins Injury: Still out of lineup Friday
Collins (knee) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Collins will miss his third straight start after he was injured Tuesday against the Tigers. With Collins sitting Friday, Lane Thomas is manning left field and batting sixth against right-hander Cam Schlittler.
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