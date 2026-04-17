Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins Injury: Still out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Collins (knee) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Collins will miss his third straight start after he was injured Tuesday against the Tigers. With Collins sitting Friday, Lane Thomas is manning left field and batting sixth against right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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