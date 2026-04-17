Isaac Collins News: Available off bench Friday
Collins (knee) is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Yankees on Friday but is available off the bench, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Friday marks the third consecutive game that Collins is out of the lineup due to a right knee contusion, but he's progressed enough in his recovery that he can enter the game should the Royals require his services. Collins has opened the season slashing .214/.327/.310 with one home run, four RBI and four runs scored over 49 plate appearances.
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