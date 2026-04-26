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Isaac Collins News: Blasts second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Collins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Collins has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with four RBI and four walks over his last five games. The outfielder was part of the Royals' comeback effort Sunday, delivering an RBI single in the fifth inning and a solo shot in the seventh. He's hitting a modest .232 with a .679 OPS, two homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, one double and no stolen bases on two attempts over 81 plate appearances. Collins is working primarily as the starting left fielder for the Royals this season, though the switch hitter has ceded a little playing time to Lane Thomas against right-handed pitchers.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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