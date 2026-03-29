Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Exiting lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After starting in the first two contests of the season and going 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts, Collins will hit the bench for the series finale in Atlanta. Lane Thomas will step in for Collins in left field.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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