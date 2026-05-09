Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Collins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Collins is slashing .360/.452/.600 with five RBI and three runs scored since the start of May, but the Royals will give him a chance to rest his legs Saturday. Lane Thomas will get the nod in left field and bat seventh.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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