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Isaac Collins News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Collins is slashing just .197/.266/.308 over 129 plate appearances versus lefties this season, so the Royals will keep him on the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Tyler Tolbert will replace Collins in left field and will bat eighth.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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