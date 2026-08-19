Isaac Collins News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Collins is slashing just .197/.266/.308 over 129 plate appearances versus lefties this season, so the Royals will keep him on the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Tyler Tolbert will replace Collins in left field and will bat eighth.
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