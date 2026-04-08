Isaac Collins News: Idle against lefty

Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Collins is a switch hitter, but he's been far more effective against righties (125 wRC+) then lefties (97 wRC+) in his career and could be treated as a quasi-platoon player. He'll hit the bench for the second time in the Royals' three matchups this season versus left-handed starters, as Michael Massey will cover left field in Collins' stead while southpaw Joey Cantillo toes the rubber for the Guardians.