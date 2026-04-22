Isaac Collins News: Idle Wednesday
Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Collins recently overcame a right knee contusion to start in each of the Royals' last four contests, so he's likely just getting some maintenance Wednesday as Kansas City closes out its series with Baltimore with a day game. Lane Thomas will spell Collins in left field and will bat eighth.
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