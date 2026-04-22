Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Collins recently overcame a right knee contusion to start in each of the Royals' last four contests, so he's likely just getting some maintenance Wednesday as Kansas City closes out its series with Baltimore with a day game. Lane Thomas will spell Collins in left field and will bat eighth.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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