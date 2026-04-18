Isaac Collins News: In Saturday's lineup
Collins (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh during Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Collins missed the Royals' last three games after bruising his right knee during Tuesday's contest, but he was available off the bench Friday and will make his return to the starting nine Saturday. He'd been in a bit of a cold spell before getting hurt, going 3-for-18 at the plate over his last seven games.
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