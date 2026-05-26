Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Collins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals will go with Lane Thomas in left field while Collins rests after a stretch of five consecutive starts. After an excellent rookie campaign with Milwaukee in 2025, Collins has taken a step back at the dish during his first season in Kansas City, slashing .218/.335/.320 with three home runs and three steals across 176 plate appearances.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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