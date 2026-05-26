Isaac Collins News: Not starting Tuesday
Collins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
The Royals will go with Lane Thomas in left field while Collins rests after a stretch of five consecutive starts. After an excellent rookie campaign with Milwaukee in 2025, Collins has taken a step back at the dish during his first season in Kansas City, slashing .218/.335/.320 with three home runs and three steals across 176 plate appearances.
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