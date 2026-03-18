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Isaac Collins News: Ready to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Collins (side/back) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Collins will return to the lineup for the first time since March 10 after being slowed by mild back and left side tightness over the past week. Prior to missing time, Collins had already logged 20 plate appearances in spring training, so he'll likely need to play in just a couple more games for the Royals to feel comfortable carrying him on the Opening Day roster.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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