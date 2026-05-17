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Isaac Collins News: Registers third steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Collins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Collins picked up his first steal since May 5 versus the Guardians. He's cooled off significantly at the plate over his last 10 games, going 5-for-33 (.152) with a 5:8 BB:K and three RBI in that span. For the season, the outfielder is hitting .228 with a .685 OPS, three home runs, three steals, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and five doubles over 153 plate appearances.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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