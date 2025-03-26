Isaac Collins News: Secures Opening Day spot

The Brewers announced Wednesday that Collins will be included on the Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Collins brings good speed to the table and has the ability to play the outfield as well as second base and third base, all of which were factors in the Brewers' decision to carry him on the Opening Day roster as a bench player. He posted a .329 OPS over 11 games in the majors in 2024 and is unlikely to see significant playing time while he's up with Milwaukee.