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Isaac Collins News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Collins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Collins will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-6 with a walk through the first two games of the series. Michael Massey will fill in as Kansas City's left fielder and bat eighth.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
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