Isaac Collins News: Sitting Wednesday

Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Collins will hit the bench and will be replaced in left field by John Rave, who will be rewarded with another start after reaching base six times and stealing bases over the previous two games while filling in for Jac Caglianone in right field. If Rave continues his hot-hitting ways, he could eventually cut further into the playing time of Collins, who has produced a .603 OPS since the All-Star break.