Isaac Collins News: Slow-played after PRP injections
Collins has been held out of Cactus League play thus far after receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in his knees over the offseason, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Collins is "feeling great" and is slated to make his spring training debut Tuesday against the Reds. Kansas City traded for Collins in December and Quatraro said the team knew about the PRP injections at the time of the deal. Collins is competing for the Royals' left field job but appears likely to open the year as a fourth outfielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker76 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest144 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season153 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer156 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More