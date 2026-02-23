Isaac Collins News: Slow-played after PRP injections

Collins has been held out of Cactus League play thus far after receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in his knees over the offseason, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Collins is "feeling great" and is slated to make his spring training debut Tuesday against the Reds. Kansas City traded for Collins in December and Quatraro said the team knew about the PRP injections at the time of the deal. Collins is competing for the Royals' left field job but appears likely to open the year as a fourth outfielder.