Isaac Collins News: Slow start to spring
Collins went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers.
Collins notched his first Cactus League hit, lining an opposite-field double off Craig Yoho in the fifth inning. Kansas City slow-played the left fielder at the outset of camp after he received platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees over the offseason, and the 28-year-old is off to a sluggish start at the plate since making his spring debut, going 1-for-9 in game action. Acquired from the Brewers in December alongside Nick Mears in exchange for Angel Zerpa, Collins projects to see fairly regular playing time in left field for the Royals in 2026, though Lane Thomas is also in the mix for reps.
