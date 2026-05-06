Isaac Collins News: Stuffs stat sheet in win Tuesday
Collins went 3-for-3 with a double, solo homer, stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
Collins singled and stole his second base of the season in his first plate appearance before doubling and scoring in the fourth. He then took Gavin Williams deep on a sweeper for his third homer of the season. Collins has multiple hits in five of his last 13 games and has gone 15-for-44 (.341) during that span with three doubles, two homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored, two steals and a 9:12 BB:K. He was hitting .183 on April 24 but is now slashing a respectable .255/.366/.394 across 112 plate appearances.
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