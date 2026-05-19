Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Collins is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

It looks to be a routine day off for Collins, who had started each of the previous eight contests. Starling Marte is playing left field and batting sixth for the Royals.

Isaac Collins
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Collins See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago