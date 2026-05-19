Isaac Collins News: Taking seat Tuesday
Collins is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
It looks to be a routine day off for Collins, who had started each of the previous eight contests. Starling Marte is playing left field and batting sixth for the Royals.
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