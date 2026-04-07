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Isaac Mattson News: Pitches scoreless inning in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Mattson allowed two hits while striking out two in one inning on Monday in a 5-0 loss to the Padres.

Mattson was a revelation out of the bullpen for the Pirates last season posting a 2.45 ERA in 44 appearances after only making seven appearances before being called up in May. The right-hander has had a heavy workload so far pitching in six out of Pittsburgh's 10 games posting a 3.00 ERA and seven strikeouts. The Pirates bullpen does not have many proven right-handers other than Dennis Santana, which means Mattson could continue appearing in many games this season.

Isaac Mattson
Pittsburgh Pirates
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