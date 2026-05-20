Isaac Mattson News: Sent down to minors
Pittsburgh optioned Mattson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, reports Alex Stumpf of MLB.com
Mattson last appeared for the Pirates on Sunday, pitching one scoreless inning on the back end of back-to-back appearances. The 30-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19.2 innings for Pittsburgh. The right-hander will make his first trip to Triple-A this year with Wilber Dotel joining the big-league club.
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