Isaac Mattson News: Sent down to minors

Pittsburgh optioned Mattson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, reports Alex Stumpf of MLB.com

Mattson last appeared for the Pirates on Sunday, pitching one scoreless inning on the back end of back-to-back appearances. The 30-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19.2 innings for Pittsburgh. The right-hander will make his first trip to Triple-A this year with Wilber Dotel joining the big-league club.