Isaac Mattson News: Sent to Indianapolis
The Pirates optioned Mattson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.
Mattson was needed for two innings and 41 pitches in Monday's loss to the Tigers, so he wasn't going to be available for a day or two. Antwone Kelly will absorb Mattson's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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