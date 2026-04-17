Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes Injury: Battling leg tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Paredes was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to leg tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Paredes entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning but was later taken out of the game himself when his leg began to bother him in the eighth. If he ends up needing to sit out Saturday's contest as well, Nick Allen would presumably get the nod at shortstop.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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