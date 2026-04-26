Isaac Paredes News: Continues to heat up with homer
Paredes went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.
Paredes crossed the plate a season-high three times, also tallying a season-most three RBI. As long as the infielder continues to occupy a premium spot in Houston's lineup -- he's hit third in three straight games -- Paredes should continue to carry plenty of RBI upside. He's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with three homers and eight RBI over his past seven outings to raise his OPS to .711 for the year.
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