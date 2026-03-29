Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Drives in two runs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Paredes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Paredes gave the Astros an 8-6 lead with an two-run double in the eighth inning, which ended up being the winning runs for Houston. He went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series, but he turned things around over the final two contests, going 3-for-9 with on walk, four RBI and three runs scored. Paredes is looking to improve off his 2025 campaign, when he slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI across 438 plate appearances.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago