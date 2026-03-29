Isaac Paredes News: Drives in two runs Sunday
Paredes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored during the Astros' 9-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.
Paredes gave the Astros an 8-6 lead with an two-run double in the eighth inning, which ended up being the winning runs for Houston. He went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series, but he turned things around over the final two contests, going 3-for-9 with on walk, four RBI and three runs scored. Paredes is looking to improve off his 2025 campaign, when he slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI across 438 plate appearances.
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