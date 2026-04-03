Isaac Paredes News: Goes on bereavement list
The Astros placed Paredes on the bereavement list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
By rule, Paredes will miss at least the entire three-game weekend series against the Athletics and as many as four additional contests after that. Paredes has started six of seven games this season, but with Jeremy Pena getting back up to speed following a finger injury, Paredes' playing time could dip a bit once he's back from the bereavement list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 306 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Monday, March 306 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 279 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More