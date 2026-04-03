Isaac Paredes News: Goes on bereavement list

The Astros placed Paredes on the bereavement list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

By rule, Paredes will miss at least the entire three-game weekend series against the Athletics and as many as four additional contests after that. Paredes has started six of seven games this season, but with Jeremy Pena getting back up to speed following a finger injury, Paredes' playing time could dip a bit once he's back from the bereavement list.