Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Handling third base Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Paredes will start at third base and bat third in Thursday's opener versus the Angels.

Jeremy Pena (finger) is on the active roster but not quite ready to play yet, so Paredes will occupy the hot corner while Carlos Correa slides over to shortstop. When the Astros' roster is fully healthy, it's going to be more difficult for Paredes to find a regular spot in the lineup.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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