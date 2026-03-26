Isaac Paredes News: Handling third base Opening Day
Paredes will start at third base and bat third in Thursday's opener versus the Angels.
Jeremy Pena (finger) is on the active roster but not quite ready to play yet, so Paredes will occupy the hot corner while Carlos Correa slides over to shortstop. When the Astros' roster is fully healthy, it's going to be more difficult for Paredes to find a regular spot in the lineup.
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