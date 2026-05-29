Isaac Paredes News: Hits two-run shot Thursday

Paredes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Paredes returned to the lineup after being a pinch-hitter Wednesday and certainly made his presence felt. This was Paredes' first homer since May 19 and now has six on the year. The third baseman is hitting .227 with a .702 OPS, three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored across 25 games this month.