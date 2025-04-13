Isaac Paredes News: Homers again Saturday

Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Paredes broke up the Angels' shutout bid with two outs in the eighth inning, launching a Ryan Zeferjahn sweeper into the Crawford boxes. It's the second homer in as many days for Paredes. After starting the year 3-for-23 (.130), the 26-year-old Paredes has gone 12-for-31 (.387) with a 1.038 OPS in his last seven contests.