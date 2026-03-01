Isaac Paredes News: Homers in spring debut
Paredes went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Pirates.
Paredes started his spring with a bang, launching a homer off Pittsburgh's Bubba Chandler in the fifth inning. There are no doubts about Paredes' power potential -- he's hit 90 home runs in his last four seasons. However, there is a lingering question about where exactly he'll fit in Houston's lineup. Paredes served as the Astros' DH Saturday, a spot expected to be occupied by Yordan Alvarez in the regular season. While his name has swirled in trade rumors for much of the offseason, it's starting to appear more likely than not that Paredes will remain in Houston for now, as Opening Day draws closer.
