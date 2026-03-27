Isaac Paredes News: In lineup again Friday

Paredes will bat third and DH in Friday's game against the Angels.

Paredes started at third base on Opening Day due to the absence of Jeremy Pena (finger), but even with Pena back in action, Paredes remains in the lineup. Houston moved Yordan Alvarez to left field to avoid a same-handed matchup between Joey Loperfido and Halos' starter Yusei Kikuchi. While Paredes may not have an everyday role, he could force his way into the lineup if his bat gets hot.