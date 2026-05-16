Isaac Paredes News: Launches solo homer
Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rangers.
Paredes went yard for the first time since April 26, when he launched a homer in a win over the Yankees. Paredes hasn't delivered eye-popping numbers in recent weeks, but he's been productive enough to remain relevant, which is aided by the fact that he hits near the top of the order on a regular basis. He's hitting .265 with a .756 OPS, a homer, three RBI, two runs scored and an 11:6 K:BB in 14 games since the beginning of May.
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