Isaac Paredes News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Paredes is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paredes will get a breather after going 0-for-8 over the first two games of the series against Texas. Brice Matthews and Braden Shewmake will start at second and third base, respectively, in Wednesday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 189 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 1017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Paredes See More