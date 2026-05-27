Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Paredes is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes will get a breather after going 0-for-8 over the first two games of the series against Texas. Brice Matthews and Braden Shewmake will start at second and third base, respectively, in Wednesday's game.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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