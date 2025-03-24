Isaac Paredes News: Opening season in No. 2 spot

Manager Joe Espada announced Monday that Paredes will hit out of the second spot in the batting order to begin the season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes has seen opportunities to show what he can do out of the No. 2 spot in camp, and the Astros have evidently liked what they've seen. Despite batting .188 in 32 at-bats, Paredes drew nine walks this spring, ultimately earning himself the opportunity to further establish himself in the second spot in the order if he continues to get on base.