Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Out of lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Paredes isn't starting Sunday versus Texas.

Paredes has been a regular at third base for the Astros, but he'll get at least a partial day off after going just 2-for-19 over his past five contests. Braden Shewmake is starting at the hot corner in Paredes' stead Sunday.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
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