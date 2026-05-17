Isaac Paredes News: Out of lineup Sunday
Paredes isn't starting Sunday versus Texas.
Paredes has been a regular at third base for the Astros, but he'll get at least a partial day off after going just 2-for-19 over his past five contests. Braden Shewmake is starting at the hot corner in Paredes' stead Sunday.
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